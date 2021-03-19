BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

As the raining season draws closer, the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) has disclosed that from March 2021, all states under HYPADEC would begin to remit 50% of its ecological funds to the Commission, monthly to enable it nib in the bud the perennial cases of flooding in Benue.

The Managing Director HYPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa disclosed this during a familiarisation tour of Benue, for an on the spot assessment of projects by the Governing Council of HYPADEC.

According to him, the fifty percent remittance to HYPADEC is to enable the Commission use the funds for ecological interventions, while the states would use the balance to address other ecological intervention in the state.

The MD named some of the states that fall under HYPADEC and are expected to commence remittance to include Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Cross River states.

“All things being equal, we are hoping that beginning this month (March) we shall be able to be driving the funds meant for ecological intervention.

“For this purpose the Federal Government and the states, and national assembly have all queued into the project that is why we have an Act that has specifically indicated that remittance.”

“When President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated this Commission, he told us to ensure that the recurring cases of flooding affecting communities does not occur again, and that is part of our familiarisation tour”

“This is our first time in the State and we have come to have an on the spot assessment of the situation, even though we are sending our technical team to do a reconnaissance, however, we will pick emergency spots that requires urgent intervention”

“We are going to ensure that we have an immediate short term solution, particularly at the Idye basin water project, before we go to other areas.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr Dondo Ahire said the second and third phases of the Idye Water Basin projects were yet to take off due to paucity of funds.

He also noted that another reason for the flood was the railway at Nyiman extension, which has hindered the construction of the drainage across, adding that despite writing authorities of the railway corporation to act on the issue, they were yet to do so.

“It is standard practice that railway projects are carried out by railway contractors; their construction is handled by their engineers; no engineer has the permission to tamper with their construction. We have written to them already to come and open up bigger culverts here.”, but they were yet to respond.

“So when there is a rain storm or water from the dams are released, then it accumulates here and water cannot pass through and it floods the whole environment.

“That’s not all and because water has been aggregated into this channel, the volume of water is now too much.

Also Speaking, the Chairman, HYPADEC, Terfa Ityav promised impress on the railway officials to hasten work on the culverts. We will also visit the railway cooperation to see how they can expedite action on this work.