The international community recently marked the World Hypertension Day with the theme: ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer. The theme focuses on combating low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas with accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a health condition that is the can and do cause sudden death in extreme cases and disability through stroke and paralysis. The records of the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that about 1.28 billion people globally are affected by this silent killer. WHO also disclosed that two thirds of the people affected by this ailment live in low- and middle-income countries where economic circumstances hamstring the management of the cases before they become fatal.

The world health body also in its report claim that approximately 46 percent of people with hypertension worldwide do not know that they have ailment, and less than half of all adults with hypertension are diagnosed and treated. The report added that only one in five adults with hypertension have the condition under control. This means that 80 per cent of people are at ‘significant risk of complications, including heart attack, stroke, irregular heart-beat and kidney damage.’

According to media reports, medical experts have said that about 76.2 million Nigerians are hypertensive. Therefore, as we join the rest of the world in marking the event, it is pertinent to advise Nigerians to check their health status. As the theme connotes, it is important for one to be aware of the condition and access to quality healthcare where hypertension is concerned. The national day is coordinated by the World Hypertension League (WHL) known as an umbrella organisation made up of 85 hypertension societies and leagues from across the world.

High blood pressure is also known to result into several health issues such as cardiac arrest, kidney disease, stroke and in some cases reported to contribute towards dementia. Hypertension is difficult to detect because it is an illness that has no direct symptoms linked to it. Instead, the symptoms manifested may not necessarily be those of hypertension. However, some of the warning signs include: chest pain, nose bleed, headaches, blurred vision, shortness of breath and fatigue among others.

Hypertension can block or destroy arteries that supply blood and oxygen to the brain, leading to stroke, heart disease or worse death. And this is why it has been strongly advised that Nigerians check their blood pressure regularly to avoid falling prey to this deadly disease. When one or more of these symptoms are experienced it’s time to check one’s health status.

Health authorities define hypertension as the force of blood as it flows through the arteries in the body. It is mainly blood pressure that is above 140/90, and is regarded as severe if pressure is above 180/120. Hypertension is caused by a list of things which include: diet high in salt fat and/or cholesterol, chronic conditions such as kidney and hormone problems, diabetes and high cholesterol, family history, especially if your parents or other close relatives have high blood pressure, lack of physical activity, older age (the older one is, the more likely one is likely to have high blood pressure), being overweight or obese, some birth control medicines and other medicines, stress, tobacco use or drinking too much alcohol among others.

However, all is not exactly doom and gloom as hypertension can be totally avoided through eating the right diet, and a healthy lifestyle before it gets to high blood pressure. Regular physical exercises also go a long way, as well as regular medical checkup.

In Nigeria, most people are only aware of their blood pressure when they visit the hospital to see a doctor, because of certain policies set in place, for example one’s vital signs, which include blood pressure checks, are required before one can see a doctor. Left on their own, most Nigerians would not bother with checking their blood pressure regularly.

Therefore, as a newspaper we are compelled to admonish Nigerians to check their blood pressure regularly. There are several portable devices in the market today that can help to easily check and track individual blood pressure at home, without the individual needing to go to the hospital or clinic. Nigerians should also attempt to stick to a healthy diet that would keep hypertension at bay. We should remember that healthy people make great leaders and a great nation.

The federal government on its part should create more awareness of this silent killer in the rural areas and places where more awareness is needed. Furthermore, the federal government should make easily accessible blood pressure checkup, to avoid the scourge of hypertension.