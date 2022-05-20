As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Hypertension Day, the NISA Premier Hospital has called for regular and accurate monitoring of high blood pressure for persons above 18 years.

The hospital made the call during a medical outreach it organised in commemoration of the World Hypertension Day, themed: “measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer”, at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, in Abuja.

Speaking during the outreach, a consultant cardiologist, Dr. Damar Shawarji, described hypertension as a silent killer, saying undetected hypertension could lead to sudden death.

In his presentation on the causes, symptoms and diagnosis and management of hypertension, Shawarji said “People may be looking normal but all of a sudden they collapse and die or even die in their sleep. Most of the time, people with undetected hypertension live a normal life not knowing you are carrying hypertension.”

Speaking on stress, he noted that though stress could make a person’s blood pressure to be high, it had no correlation with hypertension.

“When a person is stressed, such a person has a high risk of hypertension. I can tell you there is no correlation between thinking, stress and hypertension. What really happens to the body is when you are thinking you are stressed.

“There are certain hormones that get high and it accelerates certain tubes in your body metabolism and may be blood pressure and heart rate. So when the heart rate is high, the blood pressure is high. The relationship between heart rate and blood pressure is when the blood pressure is high you are thinking you are hypertensive but no.

“The level of this hormone reduces in the body, blood pressure goes up and you don’t have many interventions. Various researchers found out that there is no relationship between thinking, stress and hypertension.”