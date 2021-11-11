Managing Director of Hydro Electric Power Producing Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, has said the commission has so far received the sum of N700 million as ecological contribution from the local government councils it covers.

Yelwa who spoke in Minna, the Niger State capital, at a one day stakeholders’ meeting on the outcome of Needs Assessment Exercise conducted by the commission said the commission is committed to addressing challenges faced by HYPPADEC states, especially security challenges, environmental degradation, loss of farmland, lack of quality education, and waterborne disease, caused by inadequate water supply.

Consequently, the managing director said 35 skills and trades had been earmarked for 4,000 youths in the commission’s youth transformation programme powered by giving stipends and starter parks as well as grants for them to be self-reliant.

To tackle waterborne diseases, Yelwa said the commission will provide 350 solar power boreholes and 2,000 hand pumps adding that Niger State will have 30 of the solar-powered boreholes

He also stated that 1,000 motorcycles will be provided for vigilantes in the HYPPADEC benefiting states to help check the problems of insecurity in the states.’

The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, has called on the HYPPADEC to continue to be proactive and be committed to the plight of the communities that suffer perennial floods over the years as a result of activities of hydro-electric dams in the country.