Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), has charged the federal government to dredge Rivers Benue and Niger to curb the insecurity bedevilling the country.

The commission believed that the major cause of insecurity in Nigeria is because so many dams were not dredged particularly in Kogi, Niger, Kebbi and Benue states.

“We realised that for a very long time the River Niger and River Benue have not been dredged. So we advise the government, especially at the federal level, to dredge the River Niger and River Benue and by doing so some of these problems will be reduced,” the commission said.

The managing director/chief executive officer (CEO) of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq made the clarion call yesterday in Jos the state capital during the official opening of five day capacity building for newly recruited staff.

He said the aim of the capacity building is to get the new employees to be acquainted with the administrative procedures, discipline as well as civil service rules.

The HYPPADEC boss who was represented by the director of research and planning, Emmanuel Bintet acknowledged that based on the act establishing HYPPADEC in 2010, its major responsibility is to provide succour to communities and individuals that were devastated as a result of dam activities.

“As a commission we intend to improve the livelihood of the people, community empowerment, increase food production and achieve food security through best agricultural practices, job creation, increased income and poverty reduction.

“Provision of social amenities such as schools, roads, hospitals, power, potable drinking water, and were able to provide boreholes and street lights to some of these communities that had been devastated as a result of dam activities.

“ We intend to provide security vehicles to aid operations of the security apparatus in most of these HYPPADEC states”, he said.

However, the lead facilitator of the five-day capacity building, Mr Solomon Mwankon, said the 19 participants who were posted from the HYPPADEC headquarters in Minna to Plateau State shall be exposed to the following modules; an overview of the civil service showing the evolution of the service, characteristics, challenges and prospects; an overview of HYPPADEC, code of conduct, ethics and accountability in the public service.

Others are; fraud control mechanisms in the civil service; public service rules, labour relations and productivity in the service, National Health Insurance Scheme, sources of government information and forms of communication in the service, management of records in the civil service amongst others.

Plateau State coordinator of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Salisu revealed that the induction course is very key for civil servants.