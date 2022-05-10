Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said it is set to commence addressing the lingering challenges of the hydroelectric power producing communities which include access to water, education, and rural electrification.

In the long-term, the commission also said when the opportunity presents itself Rivers Niger, Benue and Shiroro would be dredged to avert the effect of flood in the communities.

The managing director, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa disclosed this during the opening ceremony of a training “Workshop on Leadership and Strategic Management” organised for the Management and Senior staff of HYPPADEC.

Yelwa said besides ecological problems, some of the hydroelectric power producing communities were suffering and had not settled amid growing insecurity.

He said they had sacrificed a lot yet they did not have a power supply.

On his part, director of Finance and Administration Jimoh Haruna Gabi noted that the commission would be operating fully after the programme, adding that they would be moving with new ideas for effective programme delivery.

Gabi added that the training would help boost the capacity of its staff to serve the communities better.

Earlier in his address, the director-general, Centre For Management Development (CMD), Mr Bitrus Chinoko, urged participants to pay close attention and participate actively; observing all rules targeted at making the workshop effective and worthwhile.