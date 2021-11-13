Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Commission (HYPPADEC), on Saturday, announced plans to sink motorised and hand-pump boreholes in the riverine communities in Kwara State.

The commission said it will also train 980 Kwara youths in poultry and fish farming in one year.

Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alh Abubakar Yelwa, made these known in

Ilorin, the state capital during a meeting with stakeholders from HYPPADEC host communities in the state.

Yelwa said the provision of boreholes was imperative to check the prevalence of water borne diseases in the riverine communities.

He added that the commission’s technical partners will also provide solar-powered electric supply in the affected communities.

He said the training for the 980 youths will be done in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), adding that the training would centre on poultry and fish farming,

furniture making and others.

“The training will centre on poultry, fish farming, furniture making etc. It is going to be about 55 trades for every youth to choose from.

“When the youths are under training we are going to support them with

stipends. Graduates will receive N15,000 per month, diploma holders

and others will receive N10,000 monthly. This will at least, help them

to go to the training centres.

“Seventy percent of the beneficiaries will come from HYPADEC catchment

communities, 10 percent of the youths will be persons with disability,

30 per cent women and the rest will be a fight for all. We want to make

sure that the disabled and women are given adequate attention.The training is going to be between three and six months based on the trade the benefiting youths have chosen.

“If the exercise is successful, we will train another batch of youths.

So that in every six months we will be able to graduate 490 youths

from Kwara state that will be able to stand on their own,” Yelwa stated.

In his remarks, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,

represented by secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Sha’aba

Jibril, said that “many of the HYPADEC communities are exposed to

environmental degradation, flooding and continue to suffer untold

hardship since their livelihood is solely dependent on fishing and

farming. They are therefore vulnerable.

“It is my hope that the perennial problem of power supply, disaster

such as lead poisoning and erosion will soon be a thing of the past. We do acknowledge and owe lots of gratitude to our traditional institutions and other stakeholders within the HYPADEC states that have been passionate about this movement from inception till date.”