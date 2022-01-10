Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is set to train 5,000 youths in skills acquisition in order to be self-reliant.

The managing director of the commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa who declared open a two-day curriculum development workshop for HYPPADEC youth transformation programme held in Minna, the Niger State capital, said the aim was to create jobs.

He reiterated the commitment of the commission to train 5,000 youths in various skills to create jobs and ultimately improve the economy, thereby benefitting the state and the country as a whole.

He said that there was the need for the curriculum to serve as a guide for the youths to properly acquire the requisite skills that will be appropriately used to improve their wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the programme was jointly organised by the commission, MIT and NDE and aimed at mitigating the effect of unemployment on the youths.

The representative of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mbata Michael, reassured the commission of the agency’s support in achieving its goals.

ADVERTISEMENT