Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, CEO of Sonaira Business World, noted that age or experience doesn’t matter in the journey of true entrepreneurship but determination, focus and consistency are the keys to becoming a successful self-made business owner.

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor gave an example of her own odyssey prior to founding Sonaira Business World. “Over a decade ago, I started business as a very young student. I sold cosmetics, thrift clothes, shoes and bags.

Then I worked intermittently during the incessant academic strikes. Once I graduated, I worked in a telecommunications company, then moved on to work in a construction company.

Lastly, I worked in a beauty company. Thereafter, I moved on to establish a small and medium scale enterprise in 2015 and by 2017, we are fully in business,” she recounted.



She added: “There is nothing like accidental business owners. No. You must have been nursing the idea for some time and even perhaps trying your hands on some forms of trading or commercial activities before then.”

According Sonaira Business World’s Boss, entrepreneurship pursuit is not an easy journey, especially with the current state of Nigeria’s economy.

Ms. Ovuehor gave some hints, “This entrepreneurial journey is neither for the lily livered nor for the faint hearted, especially here in Nigeria. The journey is so rugged that you fit even forget to dey catch cruise at times. It is not easy at all, but at the end I assure you, it is really worth it. I am dogged, rugged, resilient.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the closer you get to excellence in your life, the more friends you’ll lose. People love you when you are average because it makes them comfortable but when you pursue greatness, it makes people uncomfortable. Be prepared to lose some people on your journey to greatness.”