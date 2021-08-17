Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, better known as Oil Money, recently explained his motivation for helping people under his Oil Money Foundation (A Non-Governmental Organisation), which is aimed at feeding the hungry and less privileges on daily basis.

Just recently, Oil Money Foundation visited Friends Of Jesus Orphanage, Lekki, Lagos and donated some mouthwatering food items and cash gifts.

Speaking on the inspiration behind his philanthropic gestures, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo maintained that the act of giving is not a burden but a source of joy to him and the entire Oil Money Foundation Founder team members.

“As a public figure, I receive thousands of messages daily. I do a lot of giveaways on Instagram and also privately respond to people who reach out to me for help. Still, I can hardly reply to everyone. So, very soon I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered,” he said.

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo is a multifaceted business mogul whose stock-in-trade include real estate, auto sales, oil and gas, and recently, music promotion.

He is ranked as No.3 among richest Nigerians in 2021 and has also featured prominently on Wikipedia’s Nigerian billionaires’ list for 2020 and 2021.

The Buguda, Rivers State-born defined by his uncommon altruism, explained the focus of his philanthropy thus: “I am focused on providing empowerment for young people, anything that will give young people leverages in life.”

Speaking further, he said: “Philanthropy is truly complex, but I am aware that people face difficult choices and obstacles along the way, so I try to lend a hand and assist them to scale those hurdles of life and give impetus to their dreams.”

He studied and graduated from London University and is currently living in the UK with his family. Further explaining why he finds it hard to resist responding to appeals for assistance, he said, “I believe that any assistance I render to any person improves the lot of humanity in general.”

Oil Money Foundation was founded on November 5, 2020 to provide succour to anyone confronting challenges across the country.