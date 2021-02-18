By Our Correspondent

When you think of rising Nigerian rapper, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor better known as Rich Plug, words like talented, creative and enterprising comes to mind.

The immensely gifted rapper who recently released his groovy song ‘Olu’ says inspite of the abundance of artistes in Nigeria, he has what it takes to succeed.

“I am here to stay and write my name in gold. I believe I will get to the top. It’s just a matter of time. I am focused, talented and creative. I just want to be great for real, so I know I will have to put more effort into what I want. I don’t see anyone as competition”.

The Cyprus based Business Administration student said though marriage is a beautiful thing, he is not ready to rush into it.

“My music career is my focus at the moment. However, I know i would meet the love of my life one day, who will cherish me. This will happen when I know I am good to go. I don’t want to rush into marriage”.

Asked about his plans for the future, the 22-year old entertainer averred that he might go into politics some day.

“If it were to be what my plans were and if times could be taking back, I would still love to study law, become a lawyer and join politics in the future. Right now, I don’t feel bad being a musician. Music gives me fulfillment”.

Shedding light on what his biggest dream is, Rich Plug said he desires to make his dear mom proud.

“My biggest dreams is to be successful. I also dream of making my mother proud. I dream of making it big in the music industry. I also desire to live a prosperous life by God’s grace.

Asked how COVID-19 affected his music career, Rich Plug who hails from Anambra said: “COVID-19 has really shattered many plans, I was supposed to travel and get things done for myself in China but unfortunately, I was not able to do that because of the pandemic To be honest, it taught me how to manage myself and know the value of things. I did because many things I was not able to do before the pandemic”.