Faith Ajayi who hails from Edo State won Melanin Queen Nigeria 2020, a beauty pageant with a difference. in this Interview with SAMUEL ABULUDE, she speaks on her dreams and why she is passionate about empowering the girl child.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

My name is Faith Ajayi Aimuaemwosa, I am from Edo state. I am also the 5th child and last daughter in a family of 6 children. I studied Business Administration. I am a fashion enthusiast and as a result, I pursued a career in Fashion Design and currently building my own F2Hot Fashion brand. I won the Melanin Queen Nigeria 2020 beauty pageant

Has it always been your dream to be a beauty queen?

Yes, right from when I was a little girl. My family, that has always been my support system, has always encouraged me to compete on similar platforms. It is for this reason that I have followed the Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss Nigeria, Face of Candicity and even many pageants in the past and winning this one clearly means I will aspire for more.

How easy or challenging was it for you to come tops?

It was quite challenging. I remember when the voting started, I was not exactly interested in the first week but for the many encouragement I received from my family and friends. I really love you all for helping me also believe I would be the first ever The Melanin Queen of Nigeria. Those encouragements made me start believing and I got to work to rally for even more support.

Did anybody try to discourage you when you chose this path?

Of course, yes! Especially as someone that is crosseyed, There is no good course without obstacles. I guess for good reasons as well, I had a few people discourage me given negative publicities they heard about pageants in the past.

How was the experience leading to you getting to the Top 5 ?

It’s was discouraging at the beginning but once I was able to gather the confidence, I immediately started believing in myself and leveraging on the people resources that I have.

Did you believe you could win?

I had my doubts because it was actually my first time and with what people have said that I will not win because of my crossed eyes but I stayed positive after all.

What was your first reaction when you were announced the winner?

On the deadline date, I could not sleep as I tracked the voting closely. My friends reached out and insisted I went to bed; and that all would be alright. The following morning, I got a call while still asleep that I won and I tapped myself to be sure it wasn’t a dream…’I screamed out loud a crossed eyes girl won’… and still very grateful first to God and then to everyone that made it happen. Thank you to everyone again.

How do you intend to make your reign productive?

As the melanin queen, I intend to bridge the gap for many young girls. It is no news that the female gender looks disadvantaged across the board – education, career progression, expectations e.t.c. It is on this basis that I will focus on empowerment for the young girls generally — help them build confidence, let them know there is nothing wrong to have big dreams and tapping on my vast people resources to also encourage them to guide them on the path of sustainable growth. I also intend to extend a hand of charity to the needy, homeless and hungry.

How did you get to hear about THE MELANIN QUEEN NIGERIA beauty pageant?

A friend of mine saw it online and told me about it. Right from secondary school, she had always believed I will make a great beauty queen and aside my physical appearance and complemented by my character and beliefs; the pageant would provide the platform I had sought to impact even more people from a human development standpoint.

Do you think beauty pageant is a veritable tool to empower girls?

Yes, it is especially if you leverage on the platform very well. I have followed beauty queens that have used their platforms to change lives given the voice it gave them to provide help where they could.

Tell us about your pet project?

My pet project is basically creating awareness for young girls to embrace the richness of their melanin skin and reaching out to those in need. I also plan to give advice to help them navigate difficult choices along the way.

One issue plaguing us today is the rape of the girl child, how are you going to use your office to create awareness about this?

Everyone needs to be protected from all forms of abuse, hence I will use my office to create more awareness on rape and also help rape victims gets justice and proper psychological evaluation.

What are your thoughts on empowerment of young ladies?

It helps young Ladies to know they are smart and it encourages them to develop themselves and their skills.

What more can be done?

Lending my voice out by enlightening people and referencing on my experience and people’s true experiences to encourage young ladies.

What are your plans for the future?

As a fashion designer, I intend to grow my fashion brand, F2hot fashion globally and also empower young girls in my line of business and as a beauty queen I also intend to mentor young girls who aspire to be more.

How would you describe your person?

I am a young optimistic and determined lady who is very passionate about her dreams and works hard towards achieving them, I am also a very loving and caring person….I am a STRONG WOMAN and want more out of Life regardless of the obstacles, I WIN.