The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 5, 2020 rescheduled Cross River North Senatorial By-election, Dr Stephen Odey has said he is the best and most qualified candidate to represent the great people of Cross River North in the Senate.

Odey, disclosed this during the his campaign rally for the great people of Nkum-Iboor and Nkum-Irede wards of Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He noted that he is in the race to serve and bring the dividends of democracy to the people of Cross River North.

He added that when he gets to the Senate, he will work with the chairman of the campaign council Rt Hon Legor Idagbo “member representing Bekwarra, Obudu, Obanliku federal constituency” and Rt Hon Jarigbe Agom “member representing Ogoja, Yala federal Constituency” to bring the much needed infrastructure development to the senatorial district.

He urged the people to come out enmass and cast their votes for the PDP and ensure they protect their votes.

The campaign rally which is day two of the visit to Ogoja LGA started with a stop at Ekajuk Ward 1&2 in Bansara, the land of Rice in Nigeria ended in a grand style at Nkum-Iboor and Nkum-Irede wards campaign.

Odey assured of working with other relevant government agencies, parastatals and ministries to improve rural roads, electricity and create Jobs for the teeming graduates across the five LGA of Cross River North.

The people of Nkum-Iboor and Nkum-Irede who demonstrated joy and gave the incoming Senator a rousing welcome on their part assured of 100 percent vote to show their love and acceptance to the PDP candidate, Dr Stephen Odey.

Earlier, the campaign council met the traditional council of the people of Nkum-Iboor and Nkum-Irede to receive royal prayers and blessings.