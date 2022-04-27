Accord Party governorship candidate in forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Dr. Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi has urged electorate in the state to elect him as their next governor by virtue of his capability and eligibility.

Presenting himself to Osun people at a rally in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, Ogunbiyi said over the years, he had earned a well-deserved reputation for driving the talent life cycle diligently and to the desirable fruition.

He said his desire to make sustainable impact and responsible governance in every dimension of the lives of his people informed his decision to serve.

Apparently referring to experience that led him to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ogunbiyi claimed that he had been contended against unfairly, cheated and even blatantly robbed, all in his desire to passionately serve his fellow citizens who he dearly loved and cherished.

His words, “I have solved problems for big enterprises and conglomerates. I have helped to drive growth and prosperity for state governments and even nations. Why will I not serve my own people with the talents and experience the almighty God has gracefully endowed me with?’’.

He said Osun state within the shortest period, will be the food basket of Nigeria, adding that Agro-allied industries shall be established in smart Industrial Parks.

