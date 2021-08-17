Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday expressed appreciation for the award of Governor of the Year, bestowed on him by LEADERSHIP Media Group.

The governor, who commended the management of the company for sustaining the LEADERSHIP newspaper brand, also promised full support for the LEADERSHIP awards scheduled to hold on September 9, 2021.

Governor Zulum disclosed this when the management of LEADERSHIP Media Group, presented him with a letter of invitation for the award in Abuja, yesterday.

The governor, who sympathized with the company on the demise of the founding chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah, last December, said he and his family cherished his nomination as the ‘‘2020 LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year.’’

He said, ‘‘Let me appreciate you for counting me worthy among millions of Nigerians to be conferred with this award. LEADERSHIP is our paper. My predecessor was very close to your late chairman, I will take it up from where he stopped. This is just the beginning of a great relationship.’’

He said the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, late Sam Nda-Isaiah left a very big shoe and he hopes the current management of the company will keep his legacies.

Presenting the nomination to Zulum, the vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mike Okpere, said the whole country is indebted to the governor for the way he has been steering the affairs of Borno State despite its challenges. He also said the management of the media organisation appreciates the governor for his efforts in ensuring peace in the state.

Okpere said the board of editors of LEADERSHIP Media Group had a meeting in November, 2020, a month before the passing away of the founding chairman, who also chaired the meeting, where the decision to confer the governor with the award was taken.