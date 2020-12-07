By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU |

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has said that he lay premium on the existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity and shall work towards maintaining its corporate survival at all cost.

He maintained that those praying for divisive tendencies must not be given a single chance to orchestrate their devilish motives saying that the country is far above any single individual or group.

“Those insisting on breaking the country, are small minded and true Nigerians must work hard to keep the unity of this country no matter what,” he said.

Tinubu, who said the unity among Nigerians would put her detractors to shame, said the development and growth of the nation is of paramount importance to all of us.

The former governor of Lagos spoke when he attended the Wedding Fatiha

of Sheikh Muhammad Bin- Uthman daughter, yesterday in Kano, where he hailed the father of the bridegroom Sheikh Bin-Uthman for his efforts as a committed Islamic Scholar in contributing to the development of Nigeria in all spheres.

He said he was given little time but despite the short notice he decided to abandoned his tight schedule to intimate Governor Umar Ganduje that he was coming to Kano even if he is not in town.

He prayed for the couple, Unaisa Muhammad Bin-Uthman, and Nuruddeen Adam, and wished happy married life, long life, good health and blessed family.

Speaking earlier Ganduje said the marriage was an important one, considering the family of the couple and their social standing in the society.

He said, “Looking at the calibre of people at the wedding Fatiha, it is a clear testimony that Bin Uthman has been contributing immensely towards the promotion of Islam and unity of the country.”