Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that he has the capacity to manage politics with administration, even though politics tends to be distractive.

He spoke in an interview yesterday in Asaba as part of activities to mark the sixth anniversary of his administration, saying his administration’s success during the period was borne out of greater coordination in administration and thought-process.

He promised that in the remaining two years of his tenure, he would not like the administration and politics to suffer.

Okowa assured Deltans of his continued drive to work till his last day in office to provide a stronger Delta.

“I want to reassure Deltans that by God’s grace I will work till the last day. That does not stop me from playing politics. I was elected to provide services and to govern in such a way that I make impact on the people.

“All the programmes that we have we will continue to steer them on course, particularly the entrepreneurship programmes. We will still focus on infrastructure. We are beginning to slow down on brand new large projects so that we will be able to see all those that are ongoing to fruitful end except where those large projects become extremely necessary,” he said.