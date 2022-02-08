Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has declared that he had succeeded in fulfilling 94 percent of the promises he made to the people during his campaigns, but remarked that he has “no power to impose or to anoint my successor.”

The governor made the clarification in Hadejia after he received an Award of Excellency from the Hadejia Emirate Group known as ” Hadejia Ina Mafita.”

He said Jigawa belongs to the people and they own the sole right to choose their next governor.

Badaru said he was elected by the people for two terms and as he is about to finish his tenure, he hopes that his successor would be a person of integrity, honesty and patriotism to continue with his good works.

The governor said beside the projects he promised, he had executed hundreds of others that have positively impacted on the people.

He said, “I have done a minimum of one project in each community across rural, urban and cities in the state.”

In his speech, the chairman Hadejia Ina Mafita, Alhaji Baidi Gajo Elleman, said they presented the award to the governor in recognition of his hard work, keeping of promises and love for Hadejia Emirate, Jigawa State, Nigeria and humanity.

