Podcast Talk Show host, Ajay Peters has said she is creatively versatile and cannot be boxed.

Peters who hosts the podcast What’s Good With Ajay which has an impressive number of followers has set her sights on making a name for herself in Nigeria’s movie industry.

Born Ajoke Peters, she is of a mixed heritage, Yoruba and Delta states and based in the UK, where she is already a sensation and known for her vibrant social media personality.

Her podcast is a safe space for young and adult females to bare their minds on issues that affect them, often providing them solutions to their problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides her podcast, Peters operates a skin care business and has also recorded songs with some top Nigerian musicians, and has her own songs scheduled for release at a later date. Her musical venture upon her first meeting with Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills who aimed to tutor and induct her into his band in the UK.

“I give my best in everything I do. I do talk shows with my podcast. I am into music and acting, so, my fans and the general public are about to see more of me. My mantra is whatever I do, do it right. I am versatile and don’t want to put in a box,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT