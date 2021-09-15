Seasoned entrepreneur and brand influencer, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly known as Swag Omoluabi, has said that taking care of the needy ones in the society is an in-born thing that he cannot do without.

The Lagos State Polytechnic graduate hinged the reason for his philanthropic works on the poor as his own way of assisting humanity irrespective of social status, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Swag Omoluabi told reporters during a recent interview session that humanitarianism is a virtue he embraced even before fortune smiled on him, adding that it is a good thing to lend support to others, particularly those who are finding it difficult to afford the basic necessities of life.

Swag Omoluabi said: “I love giving. No matter how small it is, I give out because all fingers are not equal and we all need to sustain this. The philosophy behind this is that I just love giving right from time. I feed the people on the streets as well as homeless people. They are part of us. Their story may not just be the same with us what we can do is to support them in every little way we can.”

Swag Omoluabi believes that his background was a motivating factor that encouraged him to do more of philanthropic works, saying: “My mother and the environment I grew up motivate me a lot. I grew up in a place called Ghetto Badia. We had lots of hustling mothers and fathers that work very hard and smart, and they ended up motivating me to do well.”

It was not a surprise however to see Swag Omoluabi on the streets of Lagos doing what he knows how to do best. His philanthropic outreach was visibly seen recently at Ijora Badia where he fed the vulnerable by sharing foods to the people.

“It has always been my delight to see people around me feeling happy. When we were at Ijora Badia during one of our streets outreaches. I could see happiness and joy in the faces of those recipients of our widow mite that day. The people were happy, and J must confess, their happiness becomes my happiness. They were filled with joy because food is life,” said Swag Omoluabi.

According to Swag Omoluabi, if those who have can be so magnanimous enough to assist fellow human beings who are in need, the world will be a better place for all o live in.

“My street outreach to connect with the downtrodden has been a success and it gives me joy and sense of fulfillment.

“I want to see myself living for the poor in the society. They are all human beings who deserve our love, care, attention and support materially.

“God is always happy to see people giving out to the poor out of what they. We must be cheerful giver. I want people around me to be happy at all times. I want to advise other Nigerians that we need to learn how to give to the society and make other people happy and blessed,” added Swag Omoluabi.