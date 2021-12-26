As Christians in Niger state celebrate peaceful Christmas, Governor of Niger state Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has assured that security of lives and property remained a top cardinal responsibility of his government.

While felicitating with Christians on the occasion of 2021 Christmas, , he said Christmas season signifies love, joy, peace and hope as well as a time to assure the people that government was committed to their security..

He pointed out that the values of Christmas were much needed in the society especially now that there were challenges of insecurity bedeviling the state in particular and the country in general.

The Governor emphasised that the state government would continue to provide the needed support within the available resources to security agencies to enable them tame the tide of insecurity in the State.

He lauded the efforts of the security agents in fighting banditry in the State so far, and therefore urged them not to be discouraged but continue to do more to achieve the desired objective.

According to him “I know providing security for all residents in the state remains my duty, it has been vital to this administration right from inception, and I will follow through with it.

“I cannot in my right conscience shirk the cardinal responsibility of securing lives and property. Our people must be free to live and move without hindrances. This is crucial not only in enthroning an atmosphere of calm and social cohesion but for the economy to grow and uplift the living standards of the citizenry”, he declared

Meanwhile the Christmas celebration went on peaceful in most parts of the state monitored by LEADERSHIP sunday as there was no security breach.

Most areas and soft targets that usually pose security threat in the state were well manned by security agencies mainly police and civil Defence Corp even as major roads leading to areas like Kontagora, Kagara, Suleja, Rijau and Magama , Shiroro and Munya that recently witnessed operations of banditry were constantly under security patrol of combined Military team.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT