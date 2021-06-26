For popular Nollywood actor, Diamond Okechi there are some sides of him that his teeming fans don’t know about.

Advertisements





The handsome actor who stole the heart of movie lovers with his knack for role interpretation says he is not only good at acting but also knows his onions when it comes to kitchen and food.

The Ogbaru – Anambra State Indigene hints, “I’m quite a good cook; well most of my fans don’t know that part of me. I am also a very reserved person. I take one step at a time. I don’t like controversies or too much attention on my personal life.”

Diamond Okechi who has featured in over 100 films including “Drum of Death”, “Bitcoin Billionaires” and “Bank Robbery” amongst others, further offered some advice to aspiring actors and those that are young in the movie industry. “A lot of legends are around to learn from. Any new actor in Nollywood has a lot of opportunities to improve their craft and put themselves on a trajectory that will take them to greatness,” he said.

The actor who avowed that “I have been blessed to have been mentored by one of the brightest creative minds in Nollywood,” in subtle reference to Lancelot Imasuen, whom he called “my father” in one of his Instagram posts, urged his colleagues in the industry to keep their focus on producing films that will change society. “Films are cultural products, so it is important we conceive films that reflect and promote our culture,” he said.

He added: “We should also focus on selling our culture to the world, especially now that the world has become a global village.”