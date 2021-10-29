Accord Party (AP) candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr Godwin Maduka has distanced himself from the rumours that he has collapsed his structure into the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The governorship candidate spoke in Asaba, Delta State where he addressed a mammoth crowd of Anambrarians resident in the neighbouring state, boasting that he stood out among the contestants as the only person with the capacity to transform Anambra into a Dubai of some sort.

While vowing to defeat APGA candidate, Professor Charles Soludo and other contestants in the election, he said if elected, within the first 100 days of his administration, the Onitsha-Enugu road would be fixed.

Maduka boasted that he would collaborate with the federal government to dredge the River Niger all the way to Atlantic Ocean to facilitate the clearing of containers while an airport would be developed.

“We need a new change and a new face in Anambra, and I represent that new face. I have contributed over $500 million to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Anambra.

“I would not be here if I had seen any alternative among my co-contestants. They are all good in different things but the governance of Anambra State right now, I don’t need to stay away until I finish what I came for.

“To take us out of this hole, I am the only one who can do it because I have the antecedents that no one else has, and they all know it. I will fix Anambra in every aspect because I have done it before,” he said.

He pleaded with the authorities, youths and other stakeholders to allow the election hold “because time is not on our side. We don’t want to lose this opportunity because I have what it takes to help my people cross the bridge.”