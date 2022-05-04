Attorney-general of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he did not donate any vehicles to any members of the Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) executive.

Malami made the clarification at an interactive session with journalists in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital

He said his supporters did not only stop at mounting pressure on him to vie for Kebbi gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming election, but also contributed funds amounting to over N135m instantly.

“Recent donation of N135 million has opened doors for donations and support of many items including vehicles by well-wishers,” Malami said.

He said the story attributing vehicle distribution to him was mischievous and misconstrued information.

“It was friends and associates of Malami who donated and distributed vehicles to long-term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation.

“The occasion was not for distribution of vehicles to any APC stakeholder. None of the APC stakeholders or delegates in Kebbi State was given any vehicle by Malami. I have not yet donated any vehicle to any delegate.”

“You can contact the national secretariat of the APC, get the lists of all the APC stakeholders and delegates in Kebbi State. Do an investigative story to reach out to them then you realise how fictitious the claim is.

“Comparing the names of APC stakeholders and the beneficiaries of the vehicle will reveal to you that there is no connection between the two and the two are not connected whatsoever,” he said.