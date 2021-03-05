By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The managing director/chief executive officer of T Pumpy Concept Limited, an estate firm in Abuja, Adaralegbe Akintayo has debunked claims that he ever paid ransom or giving money to herdsmen to buy arms.

Reacting to a circulated video on social media that he gave some herdsmen money to buy arms while addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Akintayo expressed shock that a legitimate humanitarian gesture could be twisted to mean payment of ransom to bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akintayo said at no point did he pay ransom to herders, rather, he showed humanitarian gestures to the Fulani people who were living in huts constructed on an expanse of land he acquired to build an estate.

He said the video being circulated about him does not reflect what transpired between him and some Fulani settlers on his land along Airport Road in Abuja.

According to him, “We are estate developers and all our lands are government approved. The story you are reading on social media is false. Some people are just being callous with the video.

“Let me tell you what happened; if you get land through government acquisition, it is normal that you find farmers and some settlers there. On this particular land, we were able to identify the real farmers which are Gbagyis and we settled them for all their farm crops and their farm produce.

“We discovered that there is also Fulani settlement (huts) on the same land where they rear their cows and where they have been residing for about 30 years. They told me that they have been living there for about three decades. And we are humans.

“We had to negotiate with them and tell them that we had an allocation to the land and want them to vacate the place, and they agreed. We agreed to give them N200, 000 per hut and we settled them. It was not an inducement or giving them money to buy arms as being circulated in the social media.”

“That is far from the truth and a statement from the pit of hell. The FCT Chairman of the Fulanis is physically here and can explain what transpired between my organisations and his people”

Corroborating Akintayo claims the chairman of FCT Fulani Dan Allah Development Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Suleiman, said there was nothing like payment of ransom or giving out money to buy arms.