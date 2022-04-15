Secretary to Ebonyi State government (SSG) and coordinating commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, has denied media reports that he has resigned his appointment to seek elective office.

Ugbala said the publication in both social and mainstream media quoting him to have said he had resigned from office was false, as he remained the SSG of the state.

He said the authors of the publication misquoted what he told journalists who interviewed him on Thursday and should be disregarded.

The SSG said, “When I was asked by the pressmen whether I have resigned from office, what I said was that I know the electoral law very well, and that I’m taking all the necessary steps; that my boss, Governor David Umahi, who graciously appointed me as secretary to the state government, has all the necessary documents, not myself.

“I told them that the Office of the Secretary to State Government is known for confidentiality. and that I’m not the one to announce my resignation.

“So, I have not told anybody that I have resigned. The publication should be disregarded in its entirety,” he said.

Ugbala yesterday morning met with the APC State Working Committee at the party’s secretariat, Abakaliki to consult them on his alleged senatorial ambition.

He is purportedly aspiring to represent Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, come 2023, in the national assembly.

He said he came to consult the party leaders over his senatorial ambition, to seek their approval and support.

“I’m here to consult with the State Working Committee of our party and seek their approval and support, to run for Senate, come 2022/2023 for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District. You know a political party is a platform through which you can come into leadership. And before any step is taken, it’s necessary to consult with the party leadership and seek their approval. That’s why I’m here,” he said.

Ugbala who has served as senior special assistant (SSA) as well as commissioner under Umahi’s administration, before his elevation as SSG. said he would ensure effective and efficient representation if elected Senator, come 2023.

“I’m contesting to contribute my quota for efficient and effective representation and ensure accountability, and to join hands with other leaders that the State is enthroning, come 2023, to make sure we build and expand on what the present Governor has done.”

“I offer myself for this service for the interest of the masses,” he said.