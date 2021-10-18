Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has denied asking anyone to solicit for financial assistance on his behalf for medical treatment. He warned those seeking financial assistance on his behalf to desist from it.

Igboho who gave the warning through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, emphasised that he did not ask anyone to raise funds for him from the members of the public on account of his ill-health.

Apparently reacting to a report being circulated in social media that he is soliciting for funds through voluntary donations from the members of the public to help him get medical attention after being rushed to the hospital, Igboho appealed to the government of Benin Republic to allow him travel to Germany to seek proper medical attention.

The statement entitled “Chief Sunday Adeyemo has not asked for money towards his medical treatment” and signed by Koiki reads in parts.

, “I have just received a message from the lawyer of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho, to advice and tell the general public that he has not asked anyone, any of his security men or groups of people to demand money towards his medical treatment in Benin Republic.

“Information says some individuals have been collecting money for the chief’s medical treatment bill. Yes, Chief Sunday Adeyemo is not feeling well like we have reported and we are still using this medium to ask the government of Benin to allow him travel for proper medical treatment for his illness.

“If anyone is not sure of someone calling you for payment towards chief treatment please contact myself Olayomi Koiki, his spokesman.

“And we use this medium to tell those asking for payment for chief medical treatment to desist from doing so”, he said.