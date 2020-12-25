By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

Former Kano State governor, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that the appointment of Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano was not done to spite former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje during a book presentation on Jonathan recently said that Sanusi was not the best man for the throne at the time he was appointed in June 2014, adding that the deposed Emir was appointed to spite the former President.

The governor also said Sanusi was removed from office to save the system and the traditional institutions.

Reacting to this claim, Kwankwaso in a statement signed by his aide Muhammad Ali made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in ABuja, explained that the appointment and coronation of Sanusi as Emir of Kano followed due process and was done in tandem with the Kano Emirate’s law.

The former governor added that choice of Muhammad Sunusi II was made among other contestants because he (Sanusi) enjoyed the goodwill of the people and the most knowledgeable in both Islamic and western education.

The statement reads in part, “To set the records straight, the appointment and coronation of Emir of Kano is a consultative process that is guided by law and Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso as the then Governor of Kano state knows the type of people to consult when it comes to such critical issues that borders on life-long appointments like the successor of the late revered Emir Ado Bayero.

“Sen Kwankwaso was looking for a progressive emir that will succeed the late emir and certainly everyone that knows Gov. Ganduje will attest that he is not a progressive and hence that was why Sen. Kwankwaso deliberately refused to consult him on the choice of Muhammad Sunusi II as new Emir.

“Being a leader with foresight Sen. Kwankwaso is of the view that whenever an opportunity presents itself to a leader to make a decision that will be a lifelong appointment one must not make such a decision on personal sentiments because these sentiments might change and then what happens to such a decision.”