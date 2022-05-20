The Senator representing Enugu East senatorial zone of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has denied that he or his aides attacked anyone at a meeting with party delegates in Enugu.

The senator, who is a former governor of the State, in a statement on Friday, described a report that he beat up a member of his constituency during a party gathering as a ruse, falsehood and malicious.

Nnamani maintained that the scheduled meeting with party delegates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) from two local government areas of the State was held at the open arena in the secretariat of Enugu North local government area under a convivial atmosphere.

In a statement in Abuja by his media office, Nnamani said on arrival at the venue of the meeting, he went round to greet the delegates.

He stated that on getting to the pavilion where many delegates were seated, he noticed that there was an altercation between a group of suspected thugs and security operatives over an attempt to break into the security ring around him.

According to him, a scuffle ensued when a former chairman of Enugu South local government area, Chiene I. Chiene, confronted the security men and reportedly held the rifle sling of an operative.

The statement added that other security operatives swooped on him in an attempt to retrieve the rifle, as the former council chairman dared them.

“Any further escalation was, however, averted when he (Senator) intervened with appealed to all parties for calm,” it said.

He said calm was restored immediately and the consultations with the delegates followed smoothly.

“Senator Nnamani was pleased that he used the avenue of the meeting to render an account of his stewardship in the upper legislative chamber just as he solicited their support in the forthcoming PDP senatorial primary.

“My people were pleased with my accomplishments so far and they promised to return me to the Senate in 2023,” he stressed .

The senator added that the delegates were also addressed by Ofor Chukwuegbo representing Enugu North/South federal constituency and party leaders, where all pledged to the success of the primaries in Enugu State.