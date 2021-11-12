Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested 14 persons in connection with the siege on Justice Mary Odili’s apartment in Abuja.

Parading the suspects at the Force CID, Abuja, Force Public Relations, CP Frank Mba, said one of the suspects and the leader of the team, was identified as a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo.

He said at least seven more persons linked with the incident including two military personnel are at large.

Mba described the suspects as a syndicate gang which specialises in operating as law enforcement officers.

Describing the suspects, Mba said they involved people from all aspects of the economy including lawyers, fake police, soldiers, journalists, civil servants among others.

Speaking to journalists, the prime suspect, Ajodo, said he works for the ministry of justice as a consultant of recoveries.

According to him, the Odili’s resident raid was not sanctioned by the minister of justice but, as a consultant, he was given 18 accounts to recover.

He also claimed to be a bank expert with specialty in finance and forensic and admitted that he forged the signatures of the attorney general and minister of justice and imprinted them on the documents they used.

One of the suspects and the whistle blower, Ali Umar Ibrahim, said he swore to an affidavit that there was millions of money starched in that house because he had seen the monies through his prayer as a prayer warrior.

Also, one of the suspects, who claims to be a journalist said he was following a story lead on that day and was not part of the syndicate.

Meanwhile, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubabkar Malami (SAN), has described the confessional statement as laughable.

The AGF, through his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said he could not have descended so low to engage a quack for any job or assignment.

Malami said he never hired any consultant to invade Justice Odili’s residence.

He said in a statement released last night, ‘’With all the competent, high level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the he will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant.

‘’This is a case of a drowning man scavenging for a dying partner. We are happy to note that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and personalities behind the invasion and sponsored campaign of calumny against the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

‘’It is our desire and we hope that the investigation would also disclose those after the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, those dragging his personality, his name and his exalted office in the dirty politics of disrepute. This is an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and Public apprehension.

‘’We asked the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, whether in past or now.

‘’Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultancy service? When was he engaged? Where was he engaged? Which work has he executed for the attorney-general of the federation and the minister of justice? For what duration? And for how much?

‘’We boldly and unequivocally challenge the fake consultant/police officer to come out with answers or responses to these questions to the general public,” he said.

However, a civil society organisation, Anti-Corruption Network (ANC), has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for making arrest and constituting a panel to investigate the raid on Odili’s residence even as it called on the IGP to make the report of the investigation public.

The group at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, addressed by its executive secretary, Senator Dino Melaye, said making the report public was imperative to ensure transparency otherwise ANC will resort to legal action to compel the IGP to do so.

“We use this medium to urge the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba to make public the report of its investigation into the matter to ensure transparency.

“Let it also be known that if the report of the investigation is not made public, the Anti-Corruption Network will not stand by and watch, but will be very alert in readiness, within the ambit of the laws and opportunities granted under democracy to do everything necessary including but not limited to taking legal actions to ensure that the investigation report of the raid is made public.

“We therefore implore the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police to do the needful in their investigation. In a unjust society, silence is a crime,” Melaye said.