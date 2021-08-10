Immediate past attorney general and commissioner for Justice in Delta State, Peter Mrakpor, SAN, has dismissed reports alleging him having an affair and impregnating the sister of his ex-wife, Hon Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah).

In a statement on Monday by his media aide, Akpovoke Otiti, Mrakpor, said “publications on Facebook and other social media platforms about a purported pregnancy/child delivery for him by a member of the Ugbah Family of Ubulu Uku alleged to be a sister/cousin/maid to Hon Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah),” are untrue and baseless.

Mrakpor described the allegation as “totally false and a satanic agenda to destroy his hard – earned reputation, as no person is pregnant for him or has a child for him as falsely alleged by a desperate group of disgruntled politicians and enemies.”

The former commissioner in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the statement broke silence on his marriage with former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and House of House Representatives, Hon Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor, saying their marriage “broke down finally since July 2020 due to irreconcilable behavioural pattern”.