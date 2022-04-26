The former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi has dismissed a story in which it was alleged that he blasted the Northern Elders and rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidacy for the 2023 presidential election.

Obi described the claims in the video as false and a cheap propaganda. The PDP presidential hopeful who spoke through his media aide, Mr Valentine Obienyem, a lawyer, made it clear that he did not at any point “blast” or reject the consensus candidacy position of PDP”.

Obienyem explained further “Anyone who has followed Peter Obi’s political journey will agree that he sticks to issue-based politics.”

He said Obi, does not go around criticising people, organisations or institutions blindly, adding that he invests his focus, energy and time on proffering solutions to the myriads of problems bothering the nation.

“As a loyal party member, Peter Obi has always abided by the rules, regulations and decisions of the party. He cannot possibly criticize the party’s decision in public,” Obienyem said.

Concerning the allegation that Obi rejected the consensus candidate position of the party, Obienyem said: “I just read through it and they claim ‘Peter Obi addressed reporters after paying a visit to AIT office.’ But they failed to provide the where and when, which are fundamental elements of verifying any credible news report.

” If the medium based their report on what Obi said after one of his consultations, then they might have, out of mischief or incompetence or both, deliberately misrepresented Obi by reporting him out of context.

“Obi simply stated that Nigerians care less about whether a consensus candidate emerges or not, but they desire a competent, credible and capable leader who will rescue the nation from all round decadence and position it on the path of progress.

“Therefore, as a party faithful, Peter Obi will neither stand against nor publicly criticize any progressive decision taken by the PDP. Beyond party politics, he desires for a candidate willing and capable of serving Nigeria at the highest level, and piloting the nation out of its present deplorable state. That is what he desires, whether the candidate emerges through consensus arrangement or not,” Obienyem said.