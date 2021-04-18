Nigerian popular Bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, better known as BLord, has said his journey into e-commerce was a way of making a difference in the country’s economy.

According to the chairman of BLord Group, “a great company starts little and making a company, brand, organisation, be what it is, is done collectively, a great business idea calls for unlimited credits and big success.

“The Big Lord group of companies, is one of the most exclusive crypto currency brands in Nigeria which is fueled by dedicated in-house staff who are ready to assist customers with inquiries and business agenda. The cryptocurrency business is young, yet it has a bright side. It’s been predicted to sum about trillions of USD over the years and as such, been recognised in the economic sector.”

For many who may have the misleading notion that the BLord Group is merely a bitcoin trading organisation, he also debunked such notion.

Besides his flagship cryptocurrency business, BLord, also the owner of BLord Luxury Store and BLord Autos, disclosed that he is also a real estate investor.

This he recently disclosed in a recent video he posted on Instagram which showed him on a site inspection of an ongoing building project, that he referred to as “my first real estate project of N60 million” and described as a seven-bedroom duplex that will be ready under two months.

BLord further disclosed: “My kind of real estate business is different; I use my money to build a house and I put it up for sale, if you like it you pay me.”

Despite being widely regarded as one of the biggest crypto traders around, BLord declared that he was not in competition with anyone, saying “I don’t compete with anyone.”

According to him: “One of the biggest favours you can do for yourself is to forget about who is ahead or behind you. Just do your best.”

For the Awka, Anambra State-based entrepreneur, what matters most in business is how well a business is built, not necessarily how big it is.

“I work hard every day to build my business,” he said, “I have no intention of catching up or surpassing anyone; my business objectives are not dependent on others.”

He added: “There is more to starting a business than just registering it with the Cooperate Affairs Commission, but putting together a sample serving as a guide to starting up would ensure that the business is properly planned out and articulated.

“A successful trade yields more than expected on every investment made that is why efforts and knowledge are put together to see good results in the cryptocurrency business.

“As a company, we develop crypto currencies for sale, and serves as a platform for online trading in the financial industry for both professionals and amateurs.”