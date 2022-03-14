Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend, took a retrospective look on his journey of life and declared that positions of authority have always chased him around wherever he went, notwithstanding his efforts keeping such at arms’ length.

Obasanjo, who spoke in Abeokuta, when he responded to some issues raised during a symposium, organised by the national leadership of the Kegites’ Club of Nigeria through the Unity in Diversity Forum maintained that he has always found himself in situations whereby power chased him even when he was not running after powers.

The lecture, which was held at the auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex (OOPL), Abeokuta, was part of activities to celebrate the 85th birthday of the former president, who is the Eternal Grand Patron of the Kegite Club International.

At the symposium, two renowned journalists, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, Dr. Festus Adedayo and Prof. Chief Kolawole Kazeem spoke on the theme: “Depreciating Cultural Values and Virtue in the Era of Social Media: Causes, Challenges and Solutions”.

An elated Obasanjo, who was full of gratitude to God by the submissions of the lecturers, confirmed the position of Farounbi, stressing that he was reluctant to go into politics.

“I was trained as a soldier: one of the fundamentals of my training is that soldiering and politics don’t go together and I stuck to that.

“But as you rightly said while I stuck to separation between soldiering and politics, power started chasing me and I ran and I ran and I ran and until I could not run out of the reach of power.

“I believed that without being immodest, the fact that I was not looking for power, power was looking for me made a drought of business.”

Focusing on the topic of the lecture, Obasanjo said his allegiance is for Africa and Nigeria, as he would not be part of anything outside them.

He affirmed that the sterling values and virtue in the continent and the country made him a Pan-Africanist and Nigeria to the core.

The former president tasked the club to unite and become one strong voice.

Obasanjo, who expressed joy and satisfaction for the Kegite Club by the honour, said, the honour would not be taken for granted, stressing, “If anything that should be Nigeria, is not Nigeria, I will not be part of it. Or, if anything that should be Africa is not Africa, count me out of it. I am Pan-Africanist. I am Nigeria to the core.

“I will only be your Kegite eternal grand patron if you all bury your hatchets. So, the honour you all that are here will do for me is to come together now, so that by next year of my birthday, we will all be together again and that will gladden my hearts.”

Obasanjo’s statement was corroborated by a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, who eulogised Obasanjo’s as someone who at no time ran after power.

Farounbi in the lecture pointedly said that Obasanjo rejected the call for him to become the head of state in 1976, after the coup that claimed the lives of General Murtala Muhammed and some other military officers.

“He became the Military Head of State, very much against his wish. I have the narrations of the events of February 13, 1976 by highly respected General T.Y Danjuma and others to buttress this.

“I also know that he did everything possible to reject becoming the candidate of PDP and ultimately the president in the 1999 elections.

“I can say authoritatively because I was involved. He had no interest in pursuing power, but power was interested in pursuing him because of the needed cultural values inherent in him.”

“He was like David in the Bible. He did not want to be a king, but he had the values of a king. He has demonstrated bravery by killing a bear and lion with bare hands.

“God needed such a person to face Goliath. During the Civil War, when the march by First Division of Nigerian Army has been stalemated, and the 2nd Division has faded away under the burden of the failure of the ill-advised and ill-fatted attempt to attack to attack Onitsha from Asaba, across the Niger River and the 3rd Marine Commando was losing streak, General Obasanjo came as the David who destroyed our Goliath and did that vet successfully.

“When 1999 came and the PDP wanted a candidate that will become a President that will make it difficult for the military to come back, General Obasanjo fitted the bill because of his character traits of bravery, courage and ability to manage men and resources. Not only that PDP was looking for someone who will lead Nigeria as a Nigerian and truly belong to all. Again General Obasanjo fitted the bill. He did not become President because of a lifelong ambition, but because he demonstrated rich cultural core values in assignments that he was given.”