Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has dissociated himself from the agitation for the Yoruba nation led by Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho while addressing the Deji of Akure at his palace on Saturday, said, “Before, I didn’t know that all our fathers are with us. I want to tell you that all the governors of the Southwest including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu are with us. They know that it is time for us to move out of Nigeria.”

But Akeredolu in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Olabode Olatunde, said for the fact that he acknowledged the right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies, his gesture must not be misconstrued to mean support for secessionist agenda and or balkansation of the nation.

The governor said he neither believed nor supported the quest for the Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed.

According to him, “I stand by a virile, united and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum.”

His words: “It has come to the knowledge of the Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), that some group of persons who held a rally under the cover of what they term ‘secessionist agitations’ in Akure, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, erroneously claimed to have had his support for the rally.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes to state clearly that while he acknowledges the right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies, it must not be misconstrued to mean support for secessionist agenda and or balkanization of the nation. Far from it.

“Unequivocally, the Governor’s opinion on the Akure rally or any other of its ilk is only to the effect that he is not opposed to any civil protest which is not in breach of the extant laws of the Nation. He neither believes nor supports the quest for the Yoruba Nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed.

“Governor Akeredolu stands by a virile, united, and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“Therefore, the vigor, zeal, leadership, and candour displayed by Governor Akeredolu for a just and fair Nigeria is altruistic, and borne out of patriotism for the Nation as well as love for his people, the Yoruba ethnic nationality.’’