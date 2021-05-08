BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has berated his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, over his inability to arrest the insecurity situation in Benue State.

El-Rufai further stated that Ortom should quit blaming the Federal Government for his inadequacies regarding the security situation in the state.

El-Rufai spoke on Friday in response to a video showing Ortom recently addressing a group of protesters after a some killings in Benue State.

The video was played during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group.

“I did not hear what Governor Ortom said (in the video) but I know him and he is not somebody I take very seriously, frankly. He has other issues of governance that he is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to distract attention from his failures.

“Go and find out how many months’ salaries are being owed teachers and public servants in Benue State then you can understand a lot of what Ortom is doing,” El-Rufai stated.

Nonetheless, El-Rufai opined that there was an urgent need to redress the issues regarding the capability of security agencies to tackle terrorism in the country.

“We have a serious national problem. I wouldn’t say we are totally helpless but we are in a situation where the Armed Forces and the police have lost significant confidence in themselves and their institutions,” he stated.