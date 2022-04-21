The new assistant coach of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, Usman Haruna Ilerika, has declared that he is ready to serve Nigeria in any capacity deemed fit by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Ilerika, who was reacting to criticisms that trailed his appointment with some people saying that he has better qualifications than the person put ahead of him as head coach of the U17 male national team, said he felt privileged to be appointed as assistant coach of the national U17 team.

He said having served Nigeria in different capacities at age grade level giving him the opportunity to serve the country again at U17 level is an added privilege.

“I am a coach and always ready to serve my country in any capacity whenever I am called upon.

‘I have served at U13 and U15 for so many years, now I have been given the opportunity which is a rare privilege and I am ready to take it with both hands’.

‘Being among the chosen ones in a country of over two hundred million people means so much to me and I am happy to serve,” Ilerika said.

Haruna Ilerika is one of the most celebrated coaches in Nigeria having acquired the requisite knowledge to handle any teams.

Ilerika graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with a first degree and later went to Nigeria Institute of Sports (NIS) where he bagged a diploma in coaching after studying for two years in the reputable institution.

He also holds a master degree in addition to attending the reputable Dutch coaching school in the Netherlands which has produced top class coaches.