The father of a former deputy governor of Imo State and traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli local government area of the state, Henry Madumere, who recently regained freedom after being kidnapped by some hoodlums, has recounted his ordeal while in the hands of his captors.

Pa Madumere who recently returned to his palace amid celebration told our correspondent that it was the height of humiliation and embarrassment as he least expected the sudden ambush by the kidnappers.

The monarch said throughout the period, God sustained him and His presence manifested as no fear was entertained.

He said; “I never believed such could happen to me. When I heard gunshots, I thought it was a robbery case, not knowing they came for me; and when I realized I was the target for kidnap, I felt like ending it up. If I had my way, I could have killed myself.

“I went through humiliation as I was kept in the bush for days. The only consolation was that my personal assistant, Abamezie Nnadi, was with me even though he remained blindfolded.

“I stayed hungry and did not drink water until the fifth day.”

Speaking on how he was freed, he said: “In the cold of the night, they took us to a nearby place which I was later told was Ezi-Ogbaku. On getting there, they just pushed me out of the vehicle, with my waist and joints already bad, you can understand the pain I went through.

“I was on the floor till a good Samaritan came to ask us some questions. He asked if he could help us call someone. I had one of my son’s phone numbers off hand and I quickly told him. He used his tricycle to move us to a place before our people came for me.

“I thank God that I am alive and that my personal assistant is also alive.

“I have heard about the prayers Imo people and Nigerians at large offered to God for my release. I say may you all never be found in such condition in Jesus’ name.

“I must commend the former deputy governor, my son, Prince Eze Madumere, for displaying bravery, calmness and administrative prowess.

“He never got irritated by what anyone said but it was his words against theirs. I thank other people who joined in talking to the kidnappers.

“My son also told me how great leaders and my fellow royal fathers, chiefs and elders of thought and our reliable women rallied round him all for my sake.

“Chijioke, thank you for the sleepless nights and running around, remain blessed.”

Eze Madumere prayed for his abductors and begged God to assist them out of their present predicament and get into legitimate business.