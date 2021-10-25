Senator representing Cross River North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has revealed that he was engaged in a fierce battle by the Cross River State government before he could emerge as Senator of Ogoja LGA origin.

Jarigbe made the disclosure during a thanksgiving Mass, which took place at St Benedict Cathedral Catholic Church, Ogoja, Cross River state at the weekend.

He stressed that his voyage to the upper chamber of the National Assembly was quite a turbulent one and the longest and the toughest in the history of Cross River politics.

Also speaking at the thanksgiving Mass, Senator representing Cross River Central senatorial district, Senator Sandy Onoh, lauded the people for standing solidly behind Jarigbe who have proven to be of good character.

“When we started this journey, many people thought we were very brazen and didn’t give us a chance. But we were not deterred because we saw power without hope and legitimacy. And so Jarigbe represent hope and the legitimacy we yearned for.

“Besides, we saw in Jarigbe a man who has character and vision for his people. So we dared and with God we got it and this glory only belongs to God,” Senator Onoh said.

Also, commending the people for backing Jarigbe throughout the period of the struggle to the Senate, Senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district, Senator Obinna Ogba, said: “I came here to show solidarity because Ogoja used to be our provincial headquarters in those days. I am very happy you have a representative that is doing very well.

“I did the same thing Jarigbe did. In 2015, I contested against a sitting governor and I defeated him and went to the Senate. So, don’t be afraid of anybody except God. In life we should be patient and wait for our turn which will definitely come.

“The youths should shun violence and play politics according to the game and not allow themselves to be used.”

Also speaking at the event, the immediate-past Cross River state governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, stated: “We have cause to give thanks because we have never had this opportunity before. Today, you have liberated the North and this is the time to give the state a new leadership with vision.

“These days we do politics without service. We are in politics to serve our communities. This thanksgiving is a demonstration that the North is for you. They have shown you love and so continue to show them love and service.”