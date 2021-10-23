A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has revealed that he got no special treatment during his days as an undergraduate student studying Law at Baze University in Abuja.

Chidoka was among graduands of the University at its combined 7th and 8th convocation ceremony held on Saturday in Abuja.

Besides the former Minister, a two-time member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, and Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the Senate, were among the high-profile graduands of the private University, who also studied Law.

Chidoka, who was also a Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), took to his social media handles moment after the convocation to narrate his experience at the institution, describing it as a “tough journey” and “therapeutic” for him.

The former Minister wrote: “Yes, I have graduated with an LLB Second Class Upper from Baze University. Tough journey. Imagine moving from Federal Executive Council to classroom with under 20s. I wore black trousers and a white shirt daily. Made an effort to enter the class before the lecturers, submitted assignments as at due dates.

“It was humbling, but it brought order to my life. After eight years of high-octane service, from FRSC to Aviation, Baze University was therapeutic.

“School was not without distraction. I Left to run for Governor, came back. Left to manage the Atiku campaign election centre, came back.

“School was not without its setbacks. On the campaign trail for the 2019 elections, I struggled with school work but thought I could wing it. Alas, I failed Evidence 1 taught by my friend Prof. Ojukwu. He refused to give me makeup midterm tests that I missed. Whenever I approached him, he would cheerfully gist and analyse the elections with me.

“After each discussion, I went away confident he would reconsider. He did not. I went into the exam with 0/30. It was humbling, as I had not experienced examination failure before then. I nearly withdrew.

“I persevered. I re-registered Evidence 1 and attended Prof Ojukwu’s lectures, participated in all class assignments and followed his teaching style. I passed very well. Setbacks and failures are part of life. Face them squarely.

“At Baze, I got no preferential treatment, and the school enforced rules. I highly recommend the university to aspiring students.”