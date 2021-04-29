ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the rate at which celebrity marriage pack up, for the right reasons, Europe-based Nollywood actress, Sharon Okpamen is willing to give marrying her colleague a thought.

The Abudu, Edo State-born act believes that the union between herself and any of her worthy male colleague would help accelerate her career.

“Marrying an actor isn’t an issue for me. So, yes, I can marry my fellow actor, because I believe marrying an actor will help me pursue my career further. I believe he will understand the movie business more than a non-actor because if I get married I would want to continue acting and singing. So I would want a man who will stand by me through it all. I don’t want a man that would tell me to leave acting for music or both. So I think marrying an actor will be a plus for me, it would be the perfect marriage,” the pretty actress said.

Few weeks ago, Sharon Okpamen turned a year older and with different photos she shared on social media, the actress thrilled her fans and was reciprocated with goodwill messages and wishes.

Sharon Okpamen who has been at the vanguard of Edo cultural renaissance by consistently churning out her movies in local Benin language featuring homegrown talents, when asked what turns her off in a man said, “What I hate most is a man who has nothing to offer, a man who is not intelligent. I hate lazy men. A man who sits around, waiting for a woman to cater for him. It really turns me off. I’m single and open for a relationship. I like a responsible man, a man who is well to do. A hardworking and intelligent man. I’m not keen on facial looks or physique. All I look out for in a man is how responsible he is and hardworking. Its very important. A man who can help me achieve my dreams and encourage me. An intellectual man that can help me build my career.”

A few weeks before her birthday, Sharon Okpamen was recognised for her works with a slew of awards top among it was a Best Actress Award by Edo Cultural Arts and Stars Awards.

She also bagged Favourite Actress of The Year and Beauty Influencer of The Year.