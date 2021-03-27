Born to Ali Muhammad and Zainab Hassan on July 8, 1993, Saadat Aliyu, third in the family of four, founded Shamrock Innovations Hub in 2019. The 28-year-old techy already has many technology apps to her credit. She believes women are underrepresented in the male-dominated sector, and so created an environment to nurture more women and youth to explore technology to build a better society.

BACKGROUND

My mothers’ name is Zainab Hassan and my fathers’ name is Ali Muhammad. I was born in Nasarawa local govt of Kano State on July 8, 1993. I am the third born out of four children (one male and three females).

EDUCATION

I started my primary school education at Rainbow School, Kano. I later transferred to Crescent International School Kano, in 2002. I did my secondary school at Prime College, Kano, from 2003-2009. Later on, I proceeded to Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology, Kano, for my National Diploma (ND) in computer science from 2011-2013, and then my Higher National Diploma (HND) between 2016-2018.

HOW IT STARTED

I founded Shamrock Innovations Hub in 2019. It is a women and youth centric innovation hub domiciled in Kano. The hub provides space for women and youth to collaborate, innovate, explore, create and provide solutions in business and technology. Shamrock Innovations supports its members through education, mentoring, and collaboration, while the office environment gives them access to professional, productive space where they can grow a prosperous business, built on the foundation of a powerful community.

I have a deep passion for technology and using technology to make great impact in the society. So far, I have developed applications for clients and have worked on some personal projects too. My desire to use technology to make impact in the society inspired me to develop an app, HELPIO, recently. HELPIO is an application which can be a safe space for victims of sexual abuse to report cases anonymously to avoid stigmatization, talk to experts regarding their trauma, share their experience to help others, and also find the nearest help centres.

Also, my inspiration for establishing the hub is to provide space, mentorship, training and collaborating environment for women and youth into tech. When I first joined the tech community here in Kano, the representation of female techies was very low and is still low, I felt almost alone in it. I believe having more women in the field will allow them be heard and make more impact in a male dominated field. I believe being owned by a female techy, the hub will give more women the avenue to be feel comfortable and be part of the ecosystem.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

Apart from the normal classroom sitting everything I know now was self-taught.

MENTOR

In my own opinion, a mentor is someone who critically guides you through your life decisions and pushes you do more than you think you can do. The only person who meets these criteria and my idea of a mentor is my mother. She has always given me words of encouragement, been honest when I am in the wrong, and has always pushed me to be the very best version of myself. She is someone who has always been there for me and is my most significant mentor.

INSPIRATION

My mother is my biggest inspiration seeing how she cared for four children at the age of 22 with little or no support from anyone. She showed me that you can do it as long as you believe and trust you can.

CHALLENGES

We live in a society where some professions are naturally dominated by men so women have to strive to be noticed. One of such is the field of technology. So, you have to be very passionate and know your onions to make an impact.

Another challenge I have is balancing entrepreneurship and being a full techy application builder.

REGRETS

I don’t have any regret, I believe what is gone is gone, no need to live with “what I should have done” rather I believe in “what should I do next” I just have to focus on the future.

WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT

When I am passionate about something, I talk about it a lot and try my possible best to share my knowledge with others. Talking about something I love doing or participating in helps me learn more about it.

Also, the logic and understanding behind my choices that I made and will make in my life is my essence and it is what made me who I am.

I love to challenge myself to see me do better than before. I don’t follow the crowd I follow the path.

FUTURE PLANS

My plan for Shamrock Innovations is that it would be the centre of creating talents and innovations, where women and youth build sustainable solutions with technology.

ADVICE

My advice, especially for women, is that they should always be focused. They should replace the term “it’s impossible” with “its achievable”.