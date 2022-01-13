Former chief of army staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) has indicated interest in the 2023 governorship race in Abia State.

He also said he would prefer to be an independent candidate if the Nigerian constitution had allowed it.

Ihejirika asserted that voter apathy creates room for election rigging and described it as a huge clog in the wheel of the country’s democracy.

He disclosed this to newsmen at his country home in Ovim in Isuikwuato local government area of Abia State, saying the citizens must rise up against it.

On his future political ambition, Ihejirika said had the country’s Constitution recognised independent candidacy, he would have by now declared interest for the governorship of the state for 2023.

He argued that since this is not the case, he would have to bid his time until the party completes the necessary preparations for the election which includes settling its internal crisis and disagreements among others.

“We want highly patriotic individuals that will run an inclusive government. We want individuals that will have sleepless nights because of the problems and challenges of the state until they proffer solutions to them.”

He said it behooves the political parties, the institutions, and the citizens in general to mount a sustained campaign against the attitude just as he admonished the citizens against violent agitations.

His words: “Agitation, to the extent it is peaceful, is acceptable worldwide as a right of expression. But it becomes a different thing when it becomes violent. And such agitators may end up losing their supporters and sympathisers.”

The former military chief explained that he joined the All Progressives Congress to make himself available for service and not for him to be shielded from prosecution for any misconduct while in or out of office.

“When I registered with the APC, I stated that one of the reasons I was going into partisan politics is to contribute my quota as former COAS in taming the tide of disunity at the national level.

On the district that should produce the next governor, he said, “Each party should take into consideration the quality of its candidate. There should be consideration for merit and fairness to all. The people must remain focused on good governance.”