Business mogul, Chief Leemon Ikpea, has refuted the report in a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) that he is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraudulent transaction with the former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Addressing a press briefing in Lagos, Ikpea, who is the chairman of Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, debunked any allegation of fraudulent dealings with the person of Diezani.

Reacting to the report, he described such claims as false and self-serving.

He said “As a businessman, I am known for integrity and transparency in my dealings. As such I have never been found wanting or linked to any fraudulent business operations anywhere in the world.

“I detest in the strongest terms, this spurious and unfounded allegation directed against my reputation which I have built over the years. I see the publication as the work of a hatchet man, who was sponsored to tarnish my image.

“If any person is in doubt, such a person can seek clarification from the EFCC management on this issue

“I need to add that through hard work and sacrifices, my company has been adding value to the Nigerian economy by creating jobs for millions of Nigerians directly and indirectly since 1991, as well as meeting our tax liabilities to the government”

“This rebuttal has become necessary to allay the concern of our stakeholders, host communities, business associates and the many thousands of persons directly or indirectly deriving their livelihood from our businesses as well as the public at large.

“I wish to add that I reserve the right to seek legal remedy for the damage done to my name by this publication,” he stated.