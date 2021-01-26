Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has said he is not nursing any presidential ambition.

Ortom made the clarification in a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase yesterday in Makurdi.

A group under the aegis of “Project Ortomise Nigeria Ortomatically 2023” had called on Ortom to join the 2023 presidential race in order to rescue the nation from the dungeons of insecurity and other socioeconomic challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

This is even as the group said it will mobilise a three-million man march in March 2021 for a start and another 10-million man march in October in Abuja to ensure that the governor agrees to join the contest.

Reacting however Akase appreciated his supporters and groups across the country, who were calling on him to join the 2023 Presidential race.

The governor said that he was concentrating on delivering governance to Benue people at the moment.

“I sincerely appreciate my supporters and interest groups who have taken to social media to call on me to join the 2023 presidential race.

“However, I wish to state that my preoccupation at the moment is delivering good governance to the people of Benue,’’ the statement read in part.

He particularly appreciated the Benue people for supporting his administration to succeed.

Our Correspodent gathered that plans have been put in place by the group to commence nationwide campaign aimed at pressurising the Benue State governor to heed their call and avail himself for the exulted office ahead of the 2023 general elections.