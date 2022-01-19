The suspended managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, on Tuesday, said she has not been indicted by the Auditor-General of the Federation’s (AuGF’s) report over the Authority’s non-remitance of N40b, $921.61m and £289.931.82 to federal government accounts.

Bala-Usman in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said money unremitted by the NPA remained in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the federal government where all revenues generated by the Authority are domiciled.

The suspended NPA MD, who stated that she hasn’t been sacked as the helmsman of NPA, said NPA will definitely have explanations for any audit queries that may arise, whenever the need arise.

She said, “The truth is that even if there are monies unremitted into the federal government’s accounts, these monies will remain in the Treasury Single Account(TSA) where all revenues generated by the authority domiciles. In addition, the authority will have explanations for any audit queries that may arise, whenever they do.

“The report claimed that the imaginary allegations of abuse of office, corrupt enrichment and failure to account for billions of naira led to my purported sack. I state without any equivocation that I have not received any information about my purported sack from any quarters until this moment and I have also not been indicted for any offence as alleged in these increasing lies,” she said.

She, however, appealed to Nigerians to discountenance the falsehood which she said was meant to serve the ulterior motives of its promoters.

“It is apparent that realising that no credible media outlet would publish unsubstantiated claims as in the case under discussion, promoters of this falsehood have adopted the social media option.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to discountenance the falsehood, which is meant to serve the ulterior motives of its promoters. On a final note, I should state that I am proud of my service to the nation regardless of repeated attempts by dark elements to paint me and my service in black,” Bala-Usman added.

