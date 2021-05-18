Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he remains focused on operating in his present office and has not declared any interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Osinbajo made the clarification yesterday when he said his attention had been drawn to a website calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilising support for him ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the vice president said details of the website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that he had “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

He said the Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it, and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

Akande said, “Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as vice president in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, and peace and prosperity in the land,” he said.