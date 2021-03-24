By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has dismissed insinuations that he framed up the allegations of assassination attempt on him, saying he had nothing to gain by doing so.

Recall that the governor had alleged that his convoy was attacked at the weekend by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen while on a visit to his farm.

Ortom had said the armed men, numbering about 15, trailed his convoy

to the River Bank where he was on foot with his security details and opened fire on them.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday ordered security agencies to carry out what he called an “open and transparent” investigation into the attack,” while also warning against politicising the incident.

Speaking to State House correspondents after he met with the president behind closed-doors, Ortom explained that his attackers had earlier threatened to kill him and had owned up to the attack.

The visibly angry governor also said that those doubting the assassination attempt on him were just mocking him

His words: “I want to advise, like I said earlier, Mr President did advise when he was condemning the attack on me, and pleaded with Nigerians that they should not politicise this matter. I want to appeal, I want to beg everyone that we should not politicise the issue of attempted assassination on me.”

“If a governor is attacked, then it is an attack on all. And I appreciate my colleagues the government’s irrespective of party

affiliations, the chairman of our governance forum, the chairman of Northern Governors Forum, the chairman of Southern Governors Forum, the chairman of PDP Governors Forum, the chairman of APC Governors Forum. All of them by way of call or text messages or press statements, they have communicated to me condemning this attack.