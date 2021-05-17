Killer of job seeker Iniobong Umoren, Frank Uduak Akpan has said he has raped over six girls using reverse psychology but did not kill any of them.

Iniobong was murdered two weeks ago in Uyo by Uduak.

The rapist and killer who narrated the circumstances surrounding the death of Iniobong Umoren made the confession to newsmen at the weekend while being paraded by the state commissioner of police, CP Andrew Amiegheme, at the command headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia in Uyo.

He said he has lured over six girls to his den and raped them using reverse psychology but didn’t kill any of them.

The suspect said after he invited the late Inobong Umoren for a fictitious job, he admitted to her that the job never existed.

According to him, “I asked her whether she can work as secretary in a drug farm, she said she can and that she’s ready to do the job.

“So, when she came, I revealed to her that this farm doesn’t exist and that it was just a hoax.

“I told her that before she leaves that I’ll like to have sex with her, and she agreed. But she gave a condition that I should use a condom, which I did. When I removed the condom, she became furious, so she took a stabiliser to hit me on my head. Then she bit my left ring finger. In a bid to stop her, I used the stabilizer to hit her and she fell and started bleeding, thereafter she died,” Uduak said.

The suspect also said that he took the revenge on Umoren for all the harms prostitutes have caused him when he used to patronise them.

“I never knew she will die, but having realise that she was dead I buried her in the shallow grave because I was afraid, but I regret my action,” he said.

Meanwhile the body of the late Iniuobong Umoren has been buried amid wailing and cries by families and friends at her family compound in Oruk Annam local government area of Akwa Ibom State. At the funeral friends and sympathizers rain curses on Uduak Frank Akpan and others behind the heinous crime.

Not even the heavy downpour could deter colleagues of the young promising graduate and students of the University of Uyo and beyond from attending the funeral which was conducted by the Faith Tabernacle, Ikot Ibritam district at the deceased family compound, Nung Ita, Ikot Essien in Oruk Anam local government area.

At the lying in state, her family and friends wept uncontrollably, describing the death of Iniubong Umoren as a great loss.

Born 16th April, 1995 to late Mr. Ephraimite Rufus Umoren of Nung Ita, Ikot Essien Oruk Anam and late Mrs Beneditte Alexander of Afaha Ikot Akwa in Ukanafun, Iniubong attended Cardinal Ekanem Nursery and Primary School, Abak.

Her secondary education was at Stella Maris Secondary School, Ikot Etim, Ukanafun and Southern Annang Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Okoro where she obtained her SSCE.

Just few days ago, the University of Uyo released her final examination result as a second-class upper graduate of Philosophy (4.12CGPA).

Her elder sister, Ifiok Ephraim described Iniubong as her best friend and confidant who was hardworking, honest and outspoken.