ADVERTISEMENT

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr says he has unfinished business with Anthony Joshua and he is looking forward to a third fight with the Brit.

Ruiz Jr stunned everyone when he knocked out Joshua to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in June 2019.

However, he weighed in more than a stone heavier for their rematch in Saudi Arabia after months of partying and poor preparation.

As a result, he was outboxed by Joshua, lost his belts and has not fought since.

Now though he has joined up with Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso and shown off his weight loss.

And while giving his top five heavyweights to PBC on FOX ahead of his return fight against Chris Arreola on May 1, Ruiz who placed Joshua at number two and Tyson Fury at number one,: “Me and him have unfinished business that we need to handle. I won one, he won one, so we’re just waiting for the trilogy.”